France-No daily coronavirus death toll, to be updated on May 25

France-No daily coronavirus death toll, to be updated on May 25Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:03 IST
For the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, French health authorities did not report the daily additional deaths linked to the infection, adding in a statement published on Friday those figures will be updated Monday, May 25.
As of Thursday, the country's fatalities toll stood at 28,215, the fourth-highest in the world behind the United States, Britain and Italy.
The number of confirmed cases increased by 393 to 144,556, an increase of 0.3%, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11. On Wednesday, the number of cases rose by 318.
