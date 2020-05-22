Left Menu
1,751 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, 27 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai on Friday recorded its highest one-day increase in the number of coronavirus patients at 1,751, which took the city's tally of cases to 27,068, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Earlier, the highest one-day surge was recorded on May 17 when 1,571 new patients were found in the city.

Further, with 27 new deaths, the toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 909 on Friday, the BMC said. 329 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 7,080.

The BMC said that out of 27 patients who died due to COVID-19 infection, 22 had various co-morbidities. 276 of the new 1,751 COVID-19 patients had tested positive at various labs on May 17, it added.

The civic body set up `1916' dedicated helpline for coronavirus on April 24. To date, 69,407 calls have been received on this helpline, which is manned by 48 staff in three shifts along with a team of 3-4 doctors, it said. It has received 14,253 calls for doctor's advice, 11,333 for ambulances, 21,309 for bed availability and 25,539 for other queries.

"A live dashboard for bed availability has been developed," the BMC said.

