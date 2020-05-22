Karachi hospitals receive at least 56 bodies from plane crash site - hospital officials

Karachi hospitals receive at least 56 bodies from plane crash site - hospital officialsReuters | Karachi | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:11 IST
Karachi hospitals received 56 bodies from the site of a commercial jet that crashed into a residential neighbourhood while landing in Pakistan's largest city, hospital officials said on Friday. Seemin Jamali, the head of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, said the hospital had received 37 bodies. Another 19 were at Civil Hospital, a hospital official told Reuters.
Provincial health department media coordinator Meeran Yousaf confirmed to Reuters by phone that there were at least 56 confirmed dead, and 2 survivors. A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet with 99 people on board crashed into residential buildings on Friday afternoon while approaching the airport.
