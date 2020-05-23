Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthcare workers hold black ribbon protest against new quarantine guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 01:01 IST
Healthcare workers hold black ribbon protest against new quarantine guidelines

Healthcare workers at several central and city government hospitals sported black armbands on Friday to protest the government's decision to end the need for their quarantine after COVID-19 duty unless there has been any form of high-risk exposure. Several hospitals in the last few days have asked their healthcare workers staying in hotels during the quarantine period to vacate rooms immediately failing which the charges paid for their overstay would be deducted from their salaries As per the Union health ministry guidelines issued on May 15, healthcare workers serving in COVID-19 areas do not need to undergo quarantine unless there has been violation in the use of PPE or any other form of high-risk exposure or they have symptoms suggestive of coronavirus infection.

However, healthcare workers on the frontline have raised objections to the new guidelines. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called for the black ribbon protest to demand proper quarantine and testing for all healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty.

The FORDA had also written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan seeking a revision of the guidelines stating the virus has an incubation period of 2-14 days following exposure and there are multiple instances of doctors testing positive for the disease following a second test or subsequently after that. "Under the current situation, at least 7-day quarantine, along with adequate testing of all doctors, after COVID-19 duty is necessary in order to prevent spread of infection among colleagues and their family members," FORDA president Dr Shivaji Dev Barman said.

"So far there has been no response from the authorities," Dr Barman said.?  Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College had issued a circular on Thursday stating hotel facility during post-duty period days in COVID and suspected COVID zones provided to healthcare workers is hereby withdrawn and "the occupants are directed to please vacate their rooms immediately". "If any overstay is noticed, charges paid for the overstay will have to be recovered from their salaries," the circular said There is no change in the instructions related to the HCWs, who are presently working with COVID-19 facilities and hotel accommodation will be available to those still on COVID-19 duties at the hospital, it said.

A similar circular was issued by the RML hospital administration also. Resident Doctor's Association of the Maulana Azad Medical College also is did a black ribbon protest against the decision.

"As doctors we are never shy of doing our duties and are even proud to be at frontline during this pandemic. But in response, the government is not providing quarantine to the healthcare workers.  "Some of our fellow doctors have come positive even on day 11th to 14th day. So,bwe appeal to the government to look into this and amend the quarantine order," the RDA said in a statement. Meanwhile, the LNJP Hospital authorities, which had issued an order telling all quarantined healthcare workers to vacate hotels and other lodging facilities given to them, said the decision was on Thursday "put in abeyance" for a week, sources said A sources said, "The RDA of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) submitted a representation to the hospital authorities, raising infeasibilities in complying with the order, like spreading infection to their family if healthcare workers leave the quarantine facility before the 14-day period" Previously, all healthcare personnel doing COVID-19 duty had to work for 14 days and it was then followed by 2 week quarantine to ensure they don't spread the infection to anyone else.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Beyond politics, gold-standard COVID-19 trials test malaria drug taken by Trump

In the fight against COVID-19, the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has become a political football, with U.S. President Donald Trump personally taking it and hailing it as a game changer, to the derision of critics.Some st...

Argentina defaults on bond payments as debt talks heat up

Argentina missed payments on around 500 million in already delayed bond coupons on Friday, creditors and a ratings agency said, marking the countrys ninth sovereign default amid ongoing restructuring talks with creditors. The default on thr...

Markets in Ghaziabad to open from May 25

The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said markets in the district will open from May 25 on alternate days from 10 am to 5 pm. Two days time has been given to shopkeepers to make arrangements to ensure social distancing, i...

FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation

FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review into possible misconduct in the investigation of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, the bureau said Friday. The review will examine whether any e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020