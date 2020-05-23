Soccer-Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

Soccer-Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reportsReuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 01:29 IST
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is prepared to sit out the remainder of the Premier League season, if it resumes, after expressing concerns over returning to training, British media have reported. English soccer was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but clubs can now train in small groups as part of the Premier League's "Project Restart", which envisages a return to play in June.
Kante was present at Chelsea's Cobham training base on Tuesday but he has since been given permission to train at home after expressing concerns, British media, including the BBC and Sky Sports, reported. Watford skipper Troy Deeney has said he will not resume training out of worry for his son's health after Britain's statistics office said black men are 4.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19-related causes than white males.
The league confirmed on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Chelsea were fourth in the Premier League with 48 points from 29 games when the season was suspended.
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- N'Golo Kante
- Chelsea
- Troy Deeney
- British
- Sky Sports
- Watford
- BBC
ALSO READ
Soccer-British police call for perspective on neutral venues plan
British rapper Ty dies from coronavirus complications
British coastguards rescue more than 120 migrants in Channel
BA-owner will review resumption of flying if British quarantine introduced
Pakistan continues to disobey UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, PoK activist informs British MP