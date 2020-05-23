Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enjoying your 'to-go' cocktail? New York bill would keep it going beyond pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 01:40 IST
Enjoying your 'to-go' cocktail? New York bill would keep it going beyond pandemic

For many New Yorkers, one of the only good things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is a temporary relaxation of some state regulations, allowing people to buy to-go wine and cocktails or get them delivered.

With bars and restaurants closed for table service to control the spread of the virus in much of the United States, the change has been such a hit that one New York state senator wants to extend it for at least two years beyond the lifting of the lockdown. Senator Brad Hoylman, a Democrat who represents parts of lower and midtown Manhattan, introduced the legislation this week as a way to support the struggling hospitality industry.

“It would really extend a very important lifeline to these restaurants and bars that were on the margin even before the pandemic,” Hoylman told Reuters on Friday. In March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo temporarily loosened State Liquor Authority regulations for businesses licensed to sell alcohol, allowing them to sell beverages to go as long they are in sealed containers and accompanied by food.

Unlike many countries in Europe and the rest of the world, most U.S. states have so-called "open-container" laws that restrict the public consumption of alcohol. Last weekend, hundreds of New Yorkers with drinks in hand were seen gathered outside bars in Manhattan and elsewhere. The impromptu parties led Mayor Bill de Blasio to threaten a crackdown if social-distancing rules are not observed.

Outside Pilar Cuban Eatery in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, a few customers have been lining up 6 feet apart on recent evenings to order to-go spicy margaritas, sangria or mojitos. "I think the alcohol right now is saving us," owner Ricardo Barreras told Reuters on Friday.

Barreras, 49, said he welcomed Hoylman's proposed legislation, given the uncertainty facing his business as New York City moves closer to a partial reopening in June. "It would be an amazing thing," he said.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

At least 82 dead as Pakistan plane crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 82 people were killed when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said, nearly a week after ...

Georgia state police see no more arrests in murder of black jogger

Georgia police expect no more arrests in the shooting death of a black jogger after taking a third suspect into custody in the racially charged case, which attracted national attention when a video of the incident went viral, authorities sa...

Pregnant women with COVID-19 show placenta injury in small study

The placentas of 16 pregnant women found to have COVID-19 during routine testing at a Chicago hospital all showed evidence of injury, indicating that women infected with coronavirus may need close monitoring during pregnancy, researchers sa...

Bolsonaro sought to protect family from being "screwed" by police - video

Bolsonaro told his ministers he was unwilling to see his family or friends get screwed due to his inability to change his own law enforcement officials, according to a video released by a Supreme Court justice on Friday.In the recording of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020