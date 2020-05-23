53 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 319

After 53 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state went up to 319, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. "53 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed - 44 from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre, 7 from Dima Hasao district and 2 from Cachar. Total positive cases stand at 319," said Sarma.

Among the 319 COVID-19 cases, 54 people have recovered while four have succumbed to the infection. At present there are, 258 active cases in the state and three COVID-19 patients have migrated.

India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)