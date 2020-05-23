AIIMS preparing database of critically ill patients to save them from coronavirus: Official

AIIMS, Rishikesh has started preparing a database of patients suffering from critical illnesses in view of their higher vulnerability to COVID-19, officials said. "People suffering from critical ailments are more at risk of contracting coronavirus than people in general. We have begun preparing a database of such patients to keep a watch on them in particular and save them from getting infected," nodal officer for COVID-19 cases at AIIMS, Rishikesh Madhur Uniyal told PTI

Diabetics, people on dialysis, those suffering from coronary disease, lung infection or kidney disease fall into the category named co-morbidity, he said. The exercise began after two COVID-19 positive women who died at AIIMS, Rishikesh were found to be suffering from other serious ailments like cancer and a brainstroke. District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said a similar exercise has been launched at the district level too with the involvement of Asha workers

"They (asha volunteers) have been asked to prepare a database of critically-ill patients so as to monitor their health and save them from infection of the deadly virus," Shrivastava said.