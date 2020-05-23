Palestinians report first coronavirus death in Gaza

Palestinians report first coronavirus death in GazaReuters | Gaza | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:14 IST
A woman has died in Gaza Strip after contracting coronavirus, the Palestinian enclave's first fatality from the global pandemic, the health ministry said on Saturday.
It said the 77-year-old woman had suffered from a prior chronic illness and had travelled to Gaza through neighboring Egypt on May 19. She had been quarantined as a precaution since then, the ministry said.
