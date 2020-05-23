Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Delhi; seven patients rescued
Fire broke out at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the Hauz Khas area here on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:28 IST
Fire broke out at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the Hauz Khas area here on Saturday. Atul Garg, Director, Fire Services Department said, "Fire broke out on the third floor of Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in Hauz Khas area. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is under control now."
"Seven patients have been rescued. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital," Garg added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
