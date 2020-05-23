UK COVID-19 death toll rises 282 to 36,675

UK COVID-19 death toll rises 282 to 36,675Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:39 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 282 to 36,675, the government said.
"Tragically, 36,675 people have now died," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters at a Downing Street briefing. The government publishes the death toll based on those who definitely had COVID-19; broader figures based on suspected COVID-19 deaths give a bigger toll.
