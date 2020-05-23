Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 in TN: Death toll past 100; cases cross 15,000-mark

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:57 IST
COVID-19 in TN: Death toll past 100; cases cross 15,000-mark

(Eds: adding details) Chennai, May 23(PTI): Five people died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the death toll to over 100 as the state is grappling with the contagion witnessing 759 fresh cases, the health department has said. Among the fresh cases, 49 of them arrived to the state from various places, a bulletin issued by the department said.

A 75-year-old woman and four men, all from Chennai and suffering from various ailments, succumbed totalling the death toll to 103 in the state. Of those infected were two one-month-old babies from Kancheepuram and Chennai, the bulletin said.

Twenty-one employees of various companies, including those of an automobile manufacturing in neighbouring Sriperumbudur, were among the latest COVID-19 cases, health department sources told PTI. According to a senior health department official, 18 of them include workers employed at Nokia Solutions and Networks India facility at Sriperumbudur.

To a query, Nokia spokesperson said operations at the unit were suspended and they have undertaken further fumigation and sanitisation activities The state also saw 363 people getting discharged taking the total to 7,491, the bulletin said. Chennai leads in the maximum number of positive cases among districts with 624 being added to the list on Saturday totaling 9,989 till date.

With the latest cases, the cumulative COVID-19 positive tally also crossed the 15,000-mark to touch 15,512. Saturday also marks the fourth straight day the state has reported over 700 COVID-19 cases.

On May 22, it had recorded 786; on May 21, it saw 776 cases; on May 20, it witnessed 743. Five passengers who had returned from the Philippines and seven from London have tested positive in the exit test conducted after seven days of arrival, albeit having tested negative earlier.

Twenty-four passengers from Maharashtra, three from West Bengal, one passenger each from New Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have tested positive for the virus. A private lab in Kanyakumari has come into operation for testing samples taking the total number of facilities to 68.

According to the bulletin, 3,97,340 samples were taken for testing and there were 7,915 active cases under treatment, including those patients in isolation wards. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

New York's Cuomo says groups of up to 10 must aim to stay "safe"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday. In his daily briefing o...

Hyderabad airport all set to resume flight operations

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is ready with all safety and precautionary measures as domestic flight operations to begin from May 25 in the country after two months of stoppage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said o...

Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Root

England captain Joe Root feels the likely ban on using saliva to shine the ball in the post COVID-19 pandemic world can actually improve the skills of the bowlers, who will have to put more effort to get something out of the pitch. The Anil...

Nationals nix virtual World Series ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals cancelled plans for a virtual World Series ring presentation at the request of the players. The players collectively decided they would prefer to receive their rings when the team could be physically reunited, the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020