UK police spoke to father of PM's adviser Cummings - Mirror

UK police spoke to father of PM's adviser Cummings - MirrorReuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 02:02 IST
British police said an officer had spoken to the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings about his trip during the lockdown, contradicting an earlier statement issued by Downing Street.
"Mr Cummings' father confirmed that his son had travelled with his family from London," the Mirror cited the police as saying. "And the officer made contact."
Earlier on Saturday, Downing Street said in a statement: "At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported."
