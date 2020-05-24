Left Menu
60-yr-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Bihar, toll rises to 13

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:24 IST
60-yr-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Bihar, toll rises to 13
Representative image

A 60-year-old-man died of COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the toll to 13 in the state, the Health Department said. At present, there are a total of 2,478 coronavirus cases in the state, it said.

"A 60-year-old man from Siwan district died today at Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH). He was a diabetic with kidney and respiratory problems," NMCH Superintendent Dr. N K Sinha told PTI. The man was admitted to NMCH on May 22 and he died during the course of treatment at the hospital this morning, he said.

The patient was referred to NMCH after being found positive for COVID-19 through the "TrueNet test", he said, adding that "we also carried out RT-PCR test for confirmation which too came positive". A 48-year-old man from Marhaura in Saran district admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on May 22 with fever and cough died on Saturday afternoon, PMCH Superintendent Dr. Bimal Kumar Karak said.

His sample was collected on May 22 but his COVID-19 test report came after his death on Saturday, the superintendent said. The virus has claimed 13 lives so far that included two deaths each from Patna, Vaishali, and Khagaria while one death each has been reported from Rohtas, Munger, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Begusarai, Saran and Siwan.

Of the total 2,478 COVID-19 cases in the state, 1,788 cases are active, while 677 people have recovered. Patna district topped the list of COVID-19 cases with 196 cases followed by Rohtas (151).

The other badly affected districts are Munger (145), Begusarai (141), Madhubani (136), Katihar (121), Khagaria (118), Buxar (110) and Jehanabad (109).

