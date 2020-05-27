Left Menu
Development News Edition

"No masks, no gloves": Kenyan government under fire over quarantine centres

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:48 IST
"No masks, no gloves": Kenyan government under fire over quarantine centres
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Kenya's government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centers it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.

Since mid-March, the government has enforced a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for anyone who flies into the country or has direct contact with someone infected and lives in an area where self-isolation is not allowed. Those who can pay spend the quarantine in an upmarket hotel. Others are placed in government-run facilities established in buildings such as schools or universities.

Demonstrations have broken out in some centers, break-outs have been reported, and the government faces two lawsuits over alleged mistreatment which it has yet to respond to. Reuters interviewed 12 people who have spent time in quarantine in the government-run centers. Two said conditions were satisfactory. The other 10, who asked not to be identified to avoid stigma, described filthy conditions with bedbugs, overflowing toilets, and bad food.

Reuters sought comment from the facilities where these people were housed, but phone and text messages sent over several weeks received no responses. Health Ministry spokeswoman Judy Sirima declined to comment. One woman told Reuters she was quarantined at Nairobi's Kenya Medical Training Center for two weeks and tested negative for the coronavirus.

Then others at the facility, where people were crowded together at mealtimes, tested positive. She was kept another week, and then tested positive too. "I got it from the quarantine," she said. "We were sharing washrooms; we were sharing everything."

Reuters could not verify where she contracted the virus. A woman in quarantine at the Karen Cooperative Retreat and Conference Center said she and others received no protective gear.

"We have not given masks; no gloves, no sanitizer," she said. Neither facility responded to requests for comment.

PUBLIC TESTING Kenya has reported 1,348 cases and 52 deaths from COVID-19, but large-scale public testing began in the country of 47 million only this month because of shortages of materials.

On Sunday, Kenya's Health Ministry tweeted that many people being tested were giving false contact information. Robert Alai, a popular blogger, quickly offered an explanation for their reluctance.

"Because you treat those who test positive like pigs," he tweeted. Alai has been sharing pictures of grim quarantine conditions which he says he received from people in government-run facilities. Reuters reached three by telephone and they confirmed the conditions.

Dr. Mark Nanyingi, an infectious disease epidemiologist with the University of Nairobi, said the threat of having family quarantined could deter sick people from coming forward. "Public health messaging shouldn't be threatening," he said. "If we militarise this, we won't have as much success."

Facing criticism over the quarantine centers, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said on May 6 they would be free. "Testing, quarantine, and isolation is free. Come out and be tested," the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

Until this month, the minimum rate for quarantine was 2,000 Kenyan shillings ($20) per night. Some centers had refused to release people who did not pay their bills. Kagwe has also said people who break a dawn-to-dusk curfew will no longer be put in quarantine.

A Senate report last month said hundreds of curfew breakers had been quarantined alongside people who had been exposed to COVID-19, the respiratory disease the coronavirus can cause. One woman, Caroline Akumu, told Reuters she was held in a quarantine center where she and her two-month-old son slept on a concrete floor after she was accused of breaking curfew and refused to pay 20,000 shillings to be released. She was freed only after a public uproar.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

France sees Syria scenario being replicated in Libya - minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Wednesday the situation in Libya was very worrying, warning the Syria scenario was being replicated in the country.The crisis is deepening. We are facing a Syrianisation of Libya, Le Drian ...

England's test and trace programme to launch on Thursday, PM Johnson says

A COVID-19 test and trace service will launch in England on Thursday to help the loosening of lockdown measures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.We are also saying from tomorrow, and this is an important development, that there is a new t...

Wicketkeepers not getting consistent run to secure place in Indian team: Parthiv Patel

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel feels Indias young glovesmen should be given a consistent run to secure their place in the national team, something which has not been happening of late. While Wriddhiman Saha has been a regular in...

Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 bln bailout

German airline Lufthansas supervisory board on Wednesday rejected conditions imposed by Brussels on a proposed government bailout, casting fresh doubt on the 9 billion euro 9.9 billion rescue. The board, which had been expected to sign off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020