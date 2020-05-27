5 more returnees test COVID-19 positive in Nagaland; tally rises to 9

Nagaland reported five more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of people afflicted with coronavirus in the state to nine, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. All of these nine people who tested positive for COVID-19 returned to the state from Chennai on May 22 by a Shramik Special train.

The train brought back 1,328 residents of the state who were stranded in different parts of Tamil Nadu due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the virus. "Five returnees from Chennai tested COVID-19 positive this morning. Four are from Dimapur and one from Kohima. With this, we have nine cases in Nagaland," the minister for health and family welfare said in a tweet.

The COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dimapur and Kohima districts, he said. Three persons were detected with novel coronavirus in Nagaland on May 25 and another returnee tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Nagaland government has not counted a person from the state who tested positive for coronavirus on April 13 in Assam after a private hospital referred him to a government facility in Guwahati. He later recovered from the disease.