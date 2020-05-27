Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patients complain of poor quality food at COVID care centre

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:05 IST
Patients complain of poor quality food at COVID care centre

A number COVID-19 patients and others quarantined at a facility in Maharashtra's Gondia city complained that they were being served poor quality food and made to stay in unhygienic conditions, officials said on Wednesday. After not getting a satisfactory reply over their complaints from the staff on duty at the COVID Care Centre set up in the district sports complex, the patients came out of their rooms in protest on Tuesday night and said they want to leave the place.

They also argued with doctors at the centre. Later, senior health and other district officials rushed to the centre and assured the patients and others quarantined there that they would be provided food of better quality and hygiene conditions at the facility would also be improved, sub-divisional officer Vandana Sawrangpate said.

We are trying to improve things and provide better facilities at the centre," she said. Nearly 100 people, including 40 COVID-19 patients, are lodged at the facility.

Some other coronavirus patients and suspects are lodged at another facility set up at M S Ayurvedic College in Kudwa locality of Gondia. Collector Kadambari Balkawade also directed officials to lodge a police complaint against the contractor supplying snacks and food at the two COVID Care Centres.

The contract for supplying tea, snacks and two meals every day to patients and others at the two centres was given to Shrikrupa Swayam Rojgaar Sahkari Sanstha run by Uday Sakore, an official said. But, following complaints of poor quality food and irregular supply timings, civil surgeon Dr Prashant Turkar, on the instructions of the collector, lodged a police compliant against Sakore under relevant sections on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gondia Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Vinayak Rukhmode said a Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) would become operational in the district in next couple of days. This will help the district health authorities to conduct COVID19 tests locally on more number of people and get faster results, he said.

As of now, samples from Gondia are sent for testing to Nagpur and results are known after a couple of days. Till Tuesday, Gondia reported 49 COVID-19 cases, as per official figures.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Southern European government bonds rally on EU recovery plan proposal

Southern European bonds rallied on Wednesday with yields falling to their lowest in around two months as the European Commission proposed to mobilize a 750 billion euro 823.43 billionrecovery fund for the regions coronavirus-hit economies. ...

Noida: Nearly 550 migrants sent back to Uttarakhand in 3 days

Nearly 550 migrant workers have been sent back to their home state Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last three days, officials said on Wednesday. Over the last few weeks, thousands of migrant workers stranded due to...

Delhi reports 792 COVID-19 cases as tally crosses 15K mark

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 792 fresh coronavirus cases, the steepest rise in a day so far, taking the overall COVID-19 infections to 15,257, while the death toll climbed to 303, authorities said. The previous highest spike i...

France sees Syria scenario being replicated in Libya - minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Wednesday the situation in Libya was very worrying, warning the Syria scenario was being replicated in the country.The crisis is deepening. We are facing a Syrianisation of Libya, Le Drian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020