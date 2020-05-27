COVID-19 cases in Ladakh rise to 54

COVID-19 cases in Ladakh rise to 54PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:28 IST
Another person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Leh district, taking the number of cases in Ladakh to 54 on Wednesday, the Health Department said
The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 11 -- nine in Kargil and two in Leh districts. Forty-three patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, officials said
The department has received 297 sample reports on Tuesday. A total of 588 samples were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control in New Delhi for testing on Wednesday, the officials said. PTI TAS ABHMB
- READ MORE ON:
- Leh
- Ladakh
- Kargil
- New Delhi
- National Centre for Disease Control
ALSO READ
Chinese choppers spotted near Ladakh LAC prompt alert, IAF fighters rushed in
Ladakh man takes online classes as passion for teaching dwarfs coronavirus infection
Chinese helicopters spotted along Sino-India border in Eastern Ladakh: Sources
Ladakh man's passion for teaching dwarfs his coronavirus fear
Using tobacco in Ladakh needs to be banned as per COVID guidelines: Vardhan