Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia to reopen all shops, cafes, resume public transport before June 8 -PM

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:50 IST
Georgia to reopen all shops, cafes, resume public transport before June 8 -PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Georgia will restart public transport and reopen shops, shopping malls, and cafes and restaurants before June 8, the ex-Soviet country's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Wednesday. Gakharia told the government that public transport, including the metro, would resume on May 29, while shops and shopping malls, roofed and open-air markets, and restaurants with open spaces will reopen from June 1.

Restaurants of all types, hotels, and inter-city transportation will resume operations from June 8. "We took a decision on further easing the existing restrictions by considering the economic and social interests of our citizens," Gakharia said, adding that wearing face masks on public transport and in shops would remain obligatory.

Swimming pools, gyms, theatres, and night clubs remain closed. Georgia had reported 735 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 12 deaths.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

France will fight to preserve "bold" Commission recovery plan - Elysee

France will fight to ensure the European Commissions plan to issue 750 billion euros in grants and loans to help EU countries recover from their coronavirus slump is not reduced, an official at President Emmanuel Macrons office said on Wedn...

Merkel insists on basics as states take bigger role in virus controls

Chancellor Angela Merkel has conceded more responsibility to Germanys 16 states for tackling the coronavirus epidemic, but insisted that social distancing and mask-wearing were needed to avoid a new wave of infections.A row has erupted betw...

English rugby league chief fears Ashes series 'sacrifice'

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer has warned the home Ashes series against Australia may have to be sacrificed because of the coronavirus. England were scheduled to play three Tests against the Kangaroos in October and Nove...

HC grants 3 days to MP govt to provide Excise policy details

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted three days to the state government to furnish the terms of the Excise policy and certain documents related to agreements with the licensees liquor contractor or sellers. The HC allowed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020