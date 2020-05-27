Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB agrees on structure of new Pan-European Guarantee Fund to tackle COVID

All 27 EU Member States have been invited to contribute to the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF), with a share of the €25 billion equal to their share of EIB capital.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:59 IST
EIB agrees on structure of new Pan-European Guarantee Fund to tackle COVID
Member State contributions to the EGF will take the form of guarantees and may include an upfront payment. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) has on 26 May agreed on the structure and business model of the new Pan-European Guarantee Fund to tackle the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Fund was endorsed by the European Council on 23 April as part of the overall EU Covid-19 response package.

All 27 EU Member States have been invited to contribute to the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF), with a share of the €25 billion equal to their share of EIB capital. The Fund will become operational as soon as Member States accounting for at least 60% of EIB capital have signed their contribution agreements and a Contributors Committee has been set up. The Contributors Committee will decide on the use of the guarantee. EIB Group rules will apply for all Fund operations, including for example the new Energy Lending Policy approved in 2019.

Member State contributions to the EGF will take the form of guarantees and may include an upfront payment. Such guarantees will cover losses incurred in the operations supported by the EGF. Any losses will be borne pro rata by the participating Member States. The fund will initially approve operations until the end of 2021, but this period can be extended by the Member States. It will enable the EIB Group to scale up its support for most small and medium-sized European companies, mobilizing up to €200 billion of additional financing.

The EGF will provide finance to companies that are viable in the long-term but are struggling in the current crisis. At least 65% of the financing is earmarked for SMEs. A maximum of 23% will go to companies with 250 or more employees, with restrictions applying to larger companies with more than 3,000 staff. A maximum of 5% of the financing can go to public sector companies and entities active in the area of health or health-research or providing essential services related to the health crisis. Another 7% of EGF-supported financing can be allocated to venture and growth capital and venture debt in support of SMEs and midcaps.

"The economic damage done by the Covid-19 pandemic becomes more visible every day: Hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized European companies are fighting for their survival. The Pan-European Guarantee Fund is a timely and targeted response to their urgent needs, complementing the national efforts by the Member States", said EIB President Werner Hoyer. "We are grateful for the trust the Member States put into use, the EU bank. We will work closely with national institutions to make sure that companies can quickly access help in the form they need it."

In addition to establishing and managing the EGF, the EIB Group is also implementing the emergency measures announced in March to repurpose existing guarantees and support companies in the EU to overcome the consequences of the crisis. The first measure, launched by the EIF on 6 April, offers dedicated EU-supported guarantees to contain the impact of the pandemic, making available €8bn of financing for SMEs and midcaps across Europe.

The EIB Group is also using existing financial instruments shared with the European Commission – primarily the InnovFin Infectious Disease Finance Facility – to finance projects that work towards halting the spread of the coronavirus, finding a cure, and developing a vaccine. The EIB Group will support emergency measures to finance urgent infrastructure improvements and equipment needs in the health sector, using existing framework loans or undisbursed amounts from existing health projects. The EIB Group's current pipeline of projects in the health sector amounts to around €6 billion.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

France will fight to preserve "bold" Commission recovery plan - Elysee

France will fight to ensure the European Commissions plan to issue 750 billion euros in grants and loans to help EU countries recover from their coronavirus slump is not reduced, an official at President Emmanuel Macrons office said on Wedn...

Merkel insists on basics as states take bigger role in virus controls

Chancellor Angela Merkel has conceded more responsibility to Germanys 16 states for tackling the coronavirus epidemic, but insisted that social distancing and mask-wearing were needed to avoid a new wave of infections.A row has erupted betw...

English rugby league chief fears Ashes series 'sacrifice'

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer has warned the home Ashes series against Australia may have to be sacrificed because of the coronavirus. England were scheduled to play three Tests against the Kangaroos in October and Nove...

HC grants 3 days to MP govt to provide Excise policy details

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted three days to the state government to furnish the terms of the Excise policy and certain documents related to agreements with the licensees liquor contractor or sellers. The HC allowed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020