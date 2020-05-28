Soccer-Four Lokomotiv Moscow players test positive for coronavirus

Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow said on Thursday that four of its players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The four - Dmitry Barinov, Anton Kochenkov, Timur Suleimanov, and Roman Tugarev - are not experiencing any symptoms of the virus, which causes the COVID-19 acute respiratory illness, and are at home in self-isolation, the club said.

The players' diagnosis comes after Jefferson Farfan, a Lokomotiv Moscow forward, tested positive for the virus earlier this month. The rest of the club on Thursday traveled to a training base outside Moscow to prepare for the resumption of Russian Premier League matches on June 21, the club said.

Lokomotiv is currently second in Russia's top-flight league. Russia as of Thursday had recorded 379,051 coronavirus cases and 4,142 deaths.