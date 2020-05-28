Left Menu
Soccer-Four Lokomotiv Moscow players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 28-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:28 IST
Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow said on Thursday that four of its players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The four - Dmitry Barinov, Anton Kochenkov, Timur Suleimanov, and Roman Tugarev - are not experiencing any symptoms of the virus, which causes the COVID-19 acute respiratory illness, and are at home in self-isolation, the club said.

The players' diagnosis comes after Jefferson Farfan, a Lokomotiv Moscow forward, tested positive for the virus earlier this month. The rest of the club on Thursday traveled to a training base outside Moscow to prepare for the resumption of Russian Premier League matches on June 21, the club said.

Lokomotiv is currently second in Russia's top-flight league. Russia as of Thursday had recorded 379,051 coronavirus cases and 4,142 deaths.

