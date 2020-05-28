UK police to take no action against PM's adviser Cummings - Telegraph

UK police to take no action against PM's adviser Cummings - TelegraphReuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:19 IST
British police said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings did breach the coronavirus lockdown but that it was minor and so they will take no further action, the Telegraph reported.
"Dominic Cummings did break lockdown rules when he made a 50-mile journey to Barnard Castle, an investigation by Durham Police has concluded," The Telegraph said. The force "said it would not be taking any further action against Mr. Cummings."
- READ MORE ON:
- Dominic Cummings
- Boris Johnson
- British
- The Telegraph
- Barnard Castle
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered an early lockdown at UK care homes
Looking to get lawmakers back to Parliament on June 2: Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson does U-turn on ‘unfair’ surcharge on foreign doctors
FACTBOX-Dominic Cummings: UK PM Johnson's cardinal of Brexit
Boris Johnson plans to scale back Huawei role in UK’s 5G network: Report