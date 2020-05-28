Left Menu
UK police say PM adviser Cummings might have made 'minor' breach of lockdown

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:58 IST
Dominic Cummings (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Police said on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings may have breached coronavirus lockdown rules by driving 26 miles to a castle with his wife and son. Durham Police said they had "concluded that there might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention."

They added: "Durham Constabulary view this as minor because there was no apparent breach of social distancing." They said Cummings' earlier 400 km (250 miles) drive from London to Durham in northern England was not an offense and that there was insufficient evidence to support the claim that Cummings made a second trip to Durham from London.

"The Prime Minister has said he believes Mr. Cummings behaved reasonably and legally given all the circumstances and he regards this issue as closed," a Downing Street spokesman said.

