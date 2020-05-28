Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zurich airport plans robot cleaners, mask dispensers as travel curbs ease

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:20 IST
Zurich airport plans robot cleaners, mask dispensers as travel curbs ease
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Travelers at Zurich's airport will encounter robot cleaners, facemask vending machines and extra room to queue for boarding when flight operations resume in earnest as cornavirus curbs ease, officials said on Thursday. Airlines such as Lufthansa units Swiss International and Edelweiss Air plan to ramp up service in the weeks ahead as borders start reopening next month.

They have been liaising with Flughafen Zuerich, ground services outfit Swissport and airport police on safety measures to comply with federal health authorities' guidelines, the airport operator said https://www.zurich-airport.com/the-company/media/news-center/2020/mai/mm-20200528-gemeinsame-massnahmen?cat=medienmitteilung. The steps include more frequent cleaning of handrails and baggage carts, hundreds of hand sanitizers, and Plexiglas panels at all desks. Vending machines run by Selecta will dispense facemasks and sanitizer.

To help avoid crowds forming, overflow levels at security checkpoints will open, passport control will operate as many booths as possible, and queuing areas will be made more spacious to help ensure physical distancing. Swiss International urges passengers to cover their noses and mouths onboard flights. In addition to stepping up cabin cleaning, it will give passengers disinfectant wipes and suspend inflight services such as hot towels and duty-free sales.

But it does not plan to leave middle seats open. "Commercially no airline can afford to leave 40% of seats onboard empty. In addition, leaving the middle seat empty does not guarantee social distancing under the current rules," Swiss Chief Operating Officer Thomas Frick told broadcaster SRF.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000; Trump sympathises with families of victims

The US has surpassed the sad milestone of over one lakh coronavirus-linked deaths, the highest in the world, President Donald Trump acknowledged on Thursday, some four months after he assured the nation that the situation was totally under ...

Israeli PM: Palestinians in Jordan Valley won't be citizens

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Palestinians living in the Jordan Valley will remain in what he described as an enclave after Israel annexes the territory and will not be granted Israeli citizenship. Netanyah...

Rajasthan Guv, CM condole demise of Rajasthan HC's ex-judge Indersen Israni

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have condoled the demise of former Rajasthan High Court judge Indersen Israni. Governor Mishra has prayed courage for his family to bear this shock.Chief Minister Gehlot said ...

T1 upset at LOL Mid-Season Cup

Top-seeded T1 was eliminated from the League of Legends Mid-Season Cup on Thursday. T1 won the days opening match in Group A play against FunPlus Phoenix but dropped subsequent contests to DAMWON Gaming and Top Esports, leaving them at 1-2 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020