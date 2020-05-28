Citigroup looks to reopen NY headquarters to some staff in July - Bloomberg News

Citigroup looks to reopen NY headquarters to some staff in July - Bloomberg NewsReuters | New York | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:36 IST
Citigroup Inc looks to reopen its New York headquarters to a small number of employees as soon as July, with workers returning to London offices even earlier, Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat told Bloomberg News in an interview https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-28/citi-s-corbat-maps-out-june-july-reopening-amid-commuting-fear. Corbat said on Thursday the return will be "granular, site-by-site and within those sites, job-by-job", adding that July is a tentative target for returning about 5% of about 12,000 employees at Citigroup's main building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.
Staff returning to work will begin next month at the Canary Wharf complex in London, he added. Corbat told Bloomberg that he does not envision a "virtual bank", but he was considering less business travel.
Goldman Sachs President John Waldron said earlier this week the bank plans to reopen its New York and London offices to a small, "core group" of global markets and strategy employees in the coming weeks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Citigroup Inc
- London
- New York
- Bloomberg News
- Manhattan
- Canary Wharf
- Goldman Sachs
ALSO READ
Soccer-London mayor Khan opposed to Premier League June restart
U.S. Republicans keep congressional seat in Wisconsin election: New York Times
Soccer-London mayor Khan opposed to Premier League June restart
Republican leads in California special election to U.S. Congress - New York Times
London stocks hammered as GDP shrinks, retail sales plunge