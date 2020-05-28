Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway eases Nordic business travel rules, including Sweden

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:13 IST
Norway eases Nordic business travel rules, including Sweden
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway will allow entry to business travelers from all the other Nordic countries from June 1, in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Thursday, making no distinction for Sweden.

A discussion had arisen in recent days of whether Norway should differentiate between the countries due to Sweden's significantly higher rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths, but in the end, opted for uniform rules. The new rules mean business travelers arriving from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden will no longer be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which is currently the case for almost all arrivals from abroad.

"This is about bringing back everyday work, slowly and controlled. Not every meeting, negotiation and deal can be done digitally," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe told a news conference.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Railways increases advance reservation period for all special trains from present 30 to 120 days

The Railways on Thursday increased the advance reservation period from the present 30 days to 120 days for all special trains -- the 15 pairs operating since May 12 on Rajdhani routes and the 100 new pairs of special trains scheduled to run...

235 people stranded in Bangladesh return to northeast

Altogether 235 people of the northeastern states who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the COVID-19 lockdown were sent back on Thursday through three Indo-Bangla border check posts in the region, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Gang...

Rajasthan Hospital chairman nominated to AIIMS-Jodhpur panel

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nominated Rajasthan Hospital chairman and former national president of IMA S S Agarwal to the reconstituted institutional body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Jodhpur. Dr...

HC pulls up AAP govt over non-responsive food, disaster helpline numbers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the AAP government over non-responsiveness of its food and disaster management helplines, setup during the coronavirus crisis, and directed that both numbers be made functional by the end of the da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020