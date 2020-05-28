Norway eases Nordic business travel rules, including Sweden

Norway will allow entry to business travelers from all the other Nordic countries from June 1, in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Thursday, making no distinction for Sweden.

A discussion had arisen in recent days of whether Norway should differentiate between the countries due to Sweden's significantly higher rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths, but in the end, opted for uniform rules. The new rules mean business travelers arriving from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden will no longer be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which is currently the case for almost all arrivals from abroad.

"This is about bringing back everyday work, slowly and controlled. Not every meeting, negotiation and deal can be done digitally," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe told a news conference.