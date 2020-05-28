Ahmedabad registers 247 new coronavirus cases; 16 more die

With 247 new coronavirus cases detected in the last 24 hours, the count in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 11,344 on Thursday, said officials. During the same period, 16 COVID-19 patients died in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city, taking the toll in the district to 780, said a statement by the state health department.

Also, 381 more persons were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad following recovery from the infection, it said. Out of the total 960 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 780 were from Ahmedabad district alone.