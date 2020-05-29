Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-MLS says teams can begin outdoor training in small groups

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 11:08 IST
Soccer-MLS says teams can begin outdoor training in small groups
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@MLS)

Major League Soccer (MLS) says it has given clubs the green light to begin outdoor training sessions in small groups providing they do not conflict with COVID-19 health protocols. Some teams resumed individual player workouts earlier this month as the sport looks to restart the season that has been shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Clubs may begin to use outdoor team training fields for voluntary small group training sessions in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts," MLS said in a statement https://www.mlssoccer.com/post/2020/05/28/mls-clubs-can-begin-voluntary-small-group-training-sessions.

"The sessions must not conflict with local public health official or government policies and provide the ability for players to step up their training while maintaining physical distancing protocols." Players must remain at least 10 feet apart and play in designated zones on the pitch to maintain physical distancing, with a maximum of six players assigned to a group. Coaches and staff are required to wear face masks.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Vienna's Hotel Sacher turns suites into pop-up restaurants

Secret love affairs, tricky business deals, and political negotiations - Viennas opulent five-star Hotel Sacher have been a popular spot for delicate missions since it opened in 1876. And after a 10-week closure due to the coronavirus outbr...

All dressed up, no prom to go to

Like Cinderella, Emily Appleton dreamed of going to the ball and dancing with her Prince Charming. But the coronavirus spoiled everything.Now, all the high school seniors in South Shore, Massachusetts, can do is stare at the dark blue prom ...

3 Thane hospitals sealed for not taking patients amid outbreak

Three hospitals in Mumbra in Thanedistrict were sealed by the civic body after receivingcomplaints that they were not admitting patients amid thenovel coronavirus outbreakThe three facilities were turning away pregnant womenand other non-CO...

Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest

Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the US over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020