Left Menu
Development News Edition

Go-go bars gone as coronavirus hits Bangkok's sex district

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 11:30 IST
Go-go bars gone as coronavirus hits Bangkok's sex district
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The black leather party masks that performers May and Som wear for their fetish shows in Bangkok are definitely not the sort to stop the coronavirus.

Behind closed doors, they practice for the day when health restrictions are lifted and tourists return, but they have no idea when and worry that the city's infamous Patpong red-light district could be very different by then. "This kind of place will be the last to reopen," said May 31. Like Som, she goes only by her Thai nickname.

"Even when it does reopen, customers will be worried about their safety," she said at the BarBar club on Patpong's Soi 2 street. BarBar and other clubs such as "Bada Bing" and "Fresh Boys" are shuttered and the nights are largely silent. Thailand shut bars and clubs in mid-March as coronavirus cases surged. It halted international passenger flights, stopping the tourism that had made Bangkok the world's most visited city for four years.

Patpong went dark. But residents say the decline had already begun for a red-light district that flourished in the 1970s as a rest stop for U.S. forces in Indochina.

"This COVID-19 is an accelerant of change," said Michael Ernst, an Austrian 25-year veteran of the district and former bar owner who opened the Patpong Museum weeks before the new coronavirus reached Thailand. "The go-go bar and it's the very one-dimensional concept of a stage and ladies dancing on it with a number. I think that's already over, they just don't know that yet."

SHIFT The number of go-go bars in Patpong district has waned in recent years as the business has moved to other parts of Bangkok or online and as sex tourism has become a smaller part of the overall tourism industry for Thailand.

For decades, tourism figures were skewed towards men. But the growing importance of Chinese visitors, in particular, changed that. In 2018, more than 53 percent of tourists were women. Nonetheless, Patpong's nightlife district employed thousands of people, mostly young women. Most are now among the 2 million Thais the state planning agency believes may be made unemployed this year because of the impact of the virus.

BarBar is still paying some workers. But the manager of at least one go-go bar on Soi 2 just abandoned the lease. Patpong had never known it as bad, said 70-year-old Pratoomporn Somritsuk, who for 35 years has run the Old Other Office drinking den.

"A lot of ladies here working in nightlife are mostly from a poor family or upcountry," she said. "They have no chance to go to work in a company." The lockdown has meant the whole sex industry has collapsed. Online escort service Smooci said activity in Bangkok fell to 10 percent in April.

Thailand has now begun to lift some movement restrictions with infections at over 3,000 and deaths nearly 60, but neither rising rapidly. There is talk of tourism resuming. But a health ministry spokesman said that nightlife venues would be among the last to reopen.

"In the new normal, Patpong will have to adapt a lot. It may end up looking different, but this change will be for the better," Rungruang Kitpati said. Social distancing and the sex industry are hard to make compatible, however.

"I can provide alcohol gel or temperature checks," said 38-year-old Jittra Nawamawat, one of BarBar's founders. "But staying one meter apart is impossible."

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure

As the sun sank over a vast opencast coal mine in eastern Serbia earlier this month, a small crane eased the front half of a Roman ship from the steep sides of the pit. An excavator cutting through the coal-rich soil had pulled out some mud...

POLL-Oil analysts see prices edging up but still capped below $40/bbl

Oil prices will gradually gain this year with demand improving and supply falling, although tensions between the United States and China are hanging over the coronavirus-hit market, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.The survey of 43 analysts ...

Denmark and Norway create travel bubble, excluding Sweden -media

Norway and Denmark will resume free travel between the two countries, three Norwegian media outlets reported on Friday, creating a travel bubble that excludes Scandinavian neighbour Sweden, where the number of COVID-19 infections is higher....

MP: Samples of 1,700 people taken for ICMR's COVID-19 survey

As part of its nationwide survey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has collected samples of 1,700 common people from four districts in Madhya Pradesh, who have not show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020