Cases through contacts decreased to 15 per cent in the second COVID wave: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that the cases through contacts have decreased to 15 per cent in the second wave as opposed to being at 30 per cent in the first stage. "This is the next COVID wave in the state now. On May 7, the state had 512 positive cases and the death toll then stood at three. All others had recovered. When the lockdown was relaxed and transportation was reinstated, many people came to the state from various parts of the world. Now people are coming back to the state from epicentres. Many of them have tested positive," Shailaja said.

"The growth in the number of positive cases is not unexpected. In the second wave, the cases through contacts are decreasing. Now, 15 per cent are testing positive through contact. In the first stage, it was 30 per cent. Even though the cost borne by the state for test per person is Rs 4,000 we will continue free treatment," she added. She further said: "A Pathanamthitta native died in Kottayam Medical College today due to COVID-19. He had returned from Gulf on May 11. He was suffering from acute diabetes and obesity. He was on ventilator support. We tried our level best to save his life."

Shailaja further said that till now there is no community spread in the state. "We were not able to trace the origin of two-three cases. The contact tracing team is very efficient and they are tracing all contacts. Even in cases of unnatural deaths, we are doing COVID-19 tests. We are also monitoring whether peripheral pneumonia cases are increasing in the state. Till yesterday, we did not register an increase in peripheral pneumonia cases," she said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Health Minister expressed her condolences on the death of Rajya Sabha MP from the state, Veerendra Kumar. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of positive cases in Kerala as on Friday stands at 1,088. As many as 555 persons have recovered while the death toll in the state stands at 7. (ANI)