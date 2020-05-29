Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's nightlife dwindles amid coronavirus restrictions

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:30 IST
Nigeria's nightlife dwindles amid coronavirus restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Sensei Uche has earned a living for the last three years as a "hype man" in Nigeria's entertainment capital Lagos, standing alongside the DJ in bars and clubs and whipping up dancers' enthusiasm.

But the coronavirus pandemic has cut off his livelihood. Nigeria's government, like others across the globe, has shut bars, nightclubs, and restaurants since late March to curb the spread of the virus. "Now we have to start thinking if this will become our reality," Uche said.

He is now plying his skills online. Wielding a microphone, he works alongside a DJ playing music for "isolation parties" at weekends. The party-goers are the 1,000 people who typically watch the videos posted live on Instagram of Uche and the DJ. But while the online parties keep his brand alive, he is unable to monetize them. The problem is shared by bar and club owners.

Rotimi Kuti, a representative of the Cubana Group network, said his club in Nigeria's Victoria Island business district usually hosts around 700 people on Friday nights. Since the lockdown, he only makes money from food deliveries. He is hopeful the situation for the entertainment industry will improve, be it through the easing of restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than 20 people or support for businesses.

"Businesses are bleeding money so everybody will come to a compromise as to how to help and make sure we aren't keeping people unemployed," he said. Uche is hopeful too - but he is looking for a medical breakthrough.

"I just hope we can find a vaccine in time so we don't make this the new normal," he said.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

While several countries further relax restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus, with Italy and England due to restart their top-flight soccer leagues next month, Russia, Brazil and Mexico kept struggling with rising numbers of cases...

Football Delhi to launch all-India tournament with top clubs next year

The national capitals football governing body has decided to launch an annual all-India tournament with I-League and Indian Super League clubs taking part in it. In the Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday, Football Delhi took the d...

Debate over USD 600 in jobless aid to intensify as claims rise

A debate in Congress over whether to extend USD 600 a week in federally provided benefits to the unemployed looks sure to intensify with the number of people receiving the aid now topping 30 million one in five workers. The money, included...

U.S. Asians, harassed over coronavirus, push back on streets, social media

A spike in harassment of Asian-Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began has led community activists in the United States to fight back - forming street patrols, rallying on social media, and supporting each other online.Asians of vary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020