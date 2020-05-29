Guj: Infant twins recover from COVID-19 in Mehsana

Twin brother and sister from Mehsana district of Gujarat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 within few days of birth, have recovered from the deadly infection, an official said on Friday. The twins, who were the youngest COVID-19 patients in Gujarat, will be discharged from the hospital by Saturday, Mehsana district development officer Manoj Daxini said.

"The pediatrician and physician overseeing the treatment said that the babies have recovered, as they did not show any symptoms of the viral infection for several days. They will be discharged by Saturday," the official said.

The mother of the infants, who had tested positive for COVID-19 when she gave birth, has already recovered from the infection. A resident of Molipur village in Mehsana district, the woman gave birth to the twins at Vadnagar Civil Hospital on May 16.

While the infant boy tested positive on May 18, the baby girl's reports came on May 22. Gujarat has so far recorded 15,572 COVID-19 cases, of which 960 patients have died of the infection and 8,001 have recovered from it.