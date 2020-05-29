EU regulator promises speedy review of potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir

EU regulator promises speedy review of potential COVID-19 drug remdesivirReuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:26 IST
The European health regulator said on Friday its panel would conduct a speedy review of the potential COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.
The European Medicines Agency said its human medicines committee's (CHMP) timeline to assess the drug would be "reduced to the absolute minimum," adding that Gilead Sciences hadn't submitted an application for the treatment yet. (https://bit.ly/2ZPh6HA)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- European Medicines Agency
- Gilead Sciences