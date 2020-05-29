Left Menu
Development News Edition

All dressed up, no prom to go to

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:31 IST
All dressed up, no prom to go to
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Like Cinderella, Emily Appleton dreamed of going to the ball and dancing with her Prince Charming. But the coronavirus spoiled everything.

Now, all the high school seniors in South Shore, Massachusetts, can do is stare at the dark blue prom dress hanging in her bedroom since December, and commiserate by phone with schoolmates who are also facing an uncertain future during the pandemic. An outdoor photoshoot by a Reuters photographer this month did at least give her and her friends a chance to dress up and pose for the camera.

"It's bittersweet," said Appleton, 17, a state swimming champion bound for college in the fall. The high school prom - short for promenade dance - is an American rite of passage, usually held in April through June before graduation. Plans for the event can be as elaborate as weddings, with dresses bought months in advance, stylists organized to fix hair and makeup, and limousines hired to take the partygoers to the party.

But those plans have been dashed for many of the seniors of 2020, with lockdowns that may extend through the autumn. Boston high schoolers and best friends Lucie Mareira and Shea Mikalauskis showed up to the photoshoot in long slinky dresses, their hair tied up. Instead of high heels, they wore practical flip flops to trek around Ponkapoag Pond in Canton.

"It was a relief to get it off our shoulders, and not feel the constant sadness of not having a prom, to know others felt the same way," said Mareira. "By doing the photoshoot we're helping other people by saying we're going through it too," said Mikalauskis, an aspiring nurse.

The teenagers said they were getting through the dull hours of 24-7 lockdown by exercising, baking, journaling, or chatting. "Every day feels like Sunday" was a common refrain.

"Surreal," said Melina Bertsekas, from Lexington. "I'm still kind of in denial." Caroline Afonso, however, was relieved.

"The drama around prom is so stupid. The actual prom is boring," said the Dedham teen. With little certainty about how or if colleges will reopen in the fall, teenagers are stuck with few options. Paying high tuition fees for online classes makes little sense - but neither does taking a gap year to stay at home.

But lessons from the lockdown are gems. "You learn who your real friends are," said 18-year-old Lauren Norton.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Spain government to mull state of emergency extension with parties

The Spanish government will discuss with various political parties whether to seek another extension to a state of emergency over the coronavirus beyond June 7, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday.She added that Prime ...

No Eiffel, Mona Lisa or Versailles: Iconic sites stay closed

Hold that smile, Mona Lisa. The Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles will remain off-limits for the immediate future, too. None of Frances three most iconic tourist sites will reopen when the country lifts most of its remaining coronav...

Mamata announces relaxations from June 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a series of relaxations from June on Friday while claiming that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state due to the massive influx of migrant workers. She announced that...

South Africans quench thirst with moonshine during lockdown ban

A craze for homebrewing has swept across South Africa since the government banned the sale of alcohol to help hospitals and keep order during the coronavirus lockdown - good news for Frank van Wensveen, who owns a home beer brewing supply s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020