Left Menu
Development News Edition

31-Year-Old woman undergoes successful high-risk open-heart surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital

31-year-old Kirti, a resident of Rohini who was suffering from chronic cardiac ailments for the past four years and had developed severe condition went under high-risk Bentall Procedure at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:41 IST
31-Year-Old woman undergoes successful high-risk open-heart surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

31-year-old Kirti, a resident of Rohini who was suffering from chronic cardiac ailments for the past four years and had developed severe condition went under high-risk Bentall Procedure at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here. According to doctors, she was on medical observation and treatment for her leaking heart valve since the last four years. She was suffering with "Bicuspid Aortic Valve", a congenital abnormality of the aortic valve which doesn't cause any problem in ninty per cent of the patients.

Her Echocardiogram was repeated in last week of April and it was discovered that along with her leaking heart valve, she had significant enlargement of ascending aorta (the aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body which carries oxygen-rich blood from the heart to every part of the body) which had expanded to five centimetres as against normal size of three centimetres. Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery and Heart and Lung Transplant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said, "In a six hour long open heart procedure, we did Bentall procedure. A Bentall surgery is used to rectify the combined problems with the aortic valve and ascending aorta. It replaces the damaged valve and aorta utilizing a specialized valved graft and re-implants coronary arteries into the graft. Post-surgery the patient also experienced a heart rhythm block for which a pacemaker was implanted."

"After recovering successfully, she was discharged on May 10. She will be able to lead a normal life with periodic monitoring and care," he further added. Dr Rajeev Kumar Rajput, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said, "Bicuspid Aortic Valve is a congenital condition with no consequences in ninty per cent of the patients. In a few, aortic valve needs replacement for narrowing or leakage. In some patients of bicuspid aortic valve, the ascending aorta can enlarge abnormally (normal size of ascending aorta is 2.5 to 3 cm, it becomes dangerous beyond 4.5 cm). If not treated timely, this condition can be catastrophic and life threatening because of dissection and rupture of aorta."

Meanwhile Kirti said, "Initially we were apprehensive of getting the operation done because of the fear of COVID-19, but Indraprastha Apollo has a separate Non COVID area with teams that ensured absolute hygiene was maintained and all infection control measures are being followed. We would like to thank the nursing team for taking care of me round the clock with absolute empathy." (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early

It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a football country That is the question some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbours work to bring the sport back after the coronavirus shutdown. Debate has ...

Modi 2.0 first year full of historic achievements: Shah

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

West Indies ready to play Test series against England in 'bio-secure' environment

In a major relief for cricketing fans all over the globe, West Indies Cricket chiefs have given their approval for a Test tour to England. As a part of the tour, the Windies side will stay inside a bio-secure environment in the UK.The Board...

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020