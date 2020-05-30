Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saturated hospitals, airlifts as California border region virus cases surge

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 03:41 IST
Saturated hospitals, airlifts as California border region virus cases surge

By Laura Gottesdiener MEXICALI, Mexico/EL CENTRO, Calif., May 29, (Reuters) - C oronavirus cases are surging in a scorching hot desert region straddling south California and a city near Mexico's Tijuana, leading to saturated hospitals, a cross-border overspill of patients and airlifts from rural U.S. clinics.

Mexicali, capital of the Mexican state of Baja California, has the third-highest number of confirmed COVID cases in Mexico, with its main hospitals at four-fifths capacity, state health department data shows. Only a few miles beyond the border fence, Imperial County, California, is coping with the most COVID hospitalizations per capita in the state - well over twice the rate of the next highest county.

For the past two weeks, Imperial County's largest hospital has used helicopters to fly some patients to other clinics, including those over 100 miles (160 km) away in San Diego and Palm Springs, because its intensive care unit is full. "We continue to be in a surge with all our hospital beds being full," Judy Cruz, emergency room director for El Centro Regional Medical Center, told Reuters on Friday.

Part of the wave of patients are U.S. citizens who live in Mexico and cross to seek care, Cruz said. At least 57 patients have arrived in ambulances that picked them up at the Calexico port of entry in the last two weeks, some unconscious by the time they reached El Centro, she added.

Many other cases are among the county's residents. Like other heavily trafficked California border regions - where thousands of trucks and essential workers cross back and forth every day - Imperial Valley's infections are surging, with the number of confirmed COVID cases tripling throughout the month of May.

Over the past two weeks the county has registered 406 cases per every 100,000 residents — more than five times the state average. "SATURATED"

Mexicali Fire Department Chief Ruben Osuna said his paramedics sometimes have to wait hours to deliver suspected COVID patients to hospitals because emergency rooms are saturated. Some never make it, he added, saying three to four suspected COVID patients die in their homes in the city every day.

Emergency room doctor Ruben de la Torre, who works in both Mexicali General Hospital and IMSS Regional Hospital No. 30 — the city’s two largest COVID facilities — said widespread outbreaks among medical workers left both hospitals dangerously short staffed. The Mexican government says health workers make up at least a fifth of coronavirus cases nationwide.

If Mexicali's infection rate fails to level off soon "people are going to die right outside the hospital," de la Torre said. IMSS and Baja California Health Department officials did not immediately respond to questions about staffing or infection among healthcare workers.

In Imperial County, Cruz said her hospital was unlikely to empty out anytime soon. "Once they reopen things, I am concerned we will have another surge," she said.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

UEFA mulls Champions League final host away from Istanbul

UEFA is planning to move the Champions League final away from Istanbul and is considering other locations as planning and scheduling is shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic. The UEFA executive committee will meet on June 17 to examine the ...

IOC approves revised weightlifting qualification system for upcoming Olympics

The International Olympic Committee IOC has approved the International Weightlifting Federations IWFs revised Olympic qualifying system for Tokyo 2020, which now extends the qualifying period to April 30, 2021. Tokyo Olympics was slated to ...

Godrej Professional announces Suraksha Salon Program to support salons for post-lockdown operations

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 30 ANIPRNewswire Godrej Professional, a professional brand with products in hair colour, care, styling and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, announced Suraksha Salon Program, to support the Ind...

As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early

It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a football country That is the question some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbours work to bring the sport back after the coronavirus shutdown. Debate has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020