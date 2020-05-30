Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain

Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses SpainReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-05-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 04:11 IST
Coronavirus deaths in Brazil reached 27,878, the Health Ministry said on Friday, surpassing Spain to become the fifth ranking nation in the number of dead.
In the last 24 hours, Brazil, which now has the second-largest outbreak in the world, registered 1,124 deaths from the virus and 26,928 additional cases of the novel coronavirus.
