Twelve migrants test positive for coronavirus at Mexican government shelter

Twelve migrants test positive for coronavirus at Mexican government shelterReuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 06:46 IST
Twelve migrants have tested positive for coronavirus at a government-run shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, the Mexican labor ministry said in a statement on Friday. The migrants have been isolated to prevent further spread of the virus in the Leona Vicario center, which houses 337 people, the ministry said.
"People with COVID-19 symptoms receive medical treatment in a timely manner and remain in an isolation area to monitor their progress," the ministry said. Fourteen migrants considered to be high-risk, including pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions, were transferred to another facility, according to the government.
Ciudad Juarez, a gritty industrial city that neighbors El Paso, Texas, has received thousands of migrants under a Trump administration policy that sends U.S. asylum seekers to Mexico to await the outcomes of their cases.
