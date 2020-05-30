COVID-19 positive woman, who gave birth to child, discharged in Indore

A woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive, gave birth to a child in a hospital here and both of them were discharged on Saturday. The woman was pregnant when she tested COVID-19 positive. She was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital here on May 11. She delivered a baby during her stay in the hospital.

She thanked the staff of the hospital for her recovery. "I was admitted here on May 11 because I was found COVID-19 positive. The next day I gave birth to my child. The hospital staff took great care of me and we both are going home today," she said.

The hospital staff performed `arti' of the woman, her husband and the child during a farewell. Officials said 176 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged in Indore on Saturday.

They said 120 patients were discharged in Aurobindo Hospital, 35 in Index Hospital, 15 in Choithram Hospital and six in Water Lily COVID Care Centre. A total of 1,951 patients have been cured and discharged in Indore. (ANI)