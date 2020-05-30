Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive woman, who gave birth to child, discharged in Indore

A woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive, gave birth to a child in a hospital here and both of them were discharged on Saturday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:49 IST
COVID-19 positive woman, who gave birth to child, discharged in Indore
A visual of the woman being discharged from the hospital in Indore on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

A woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive, gave birth to a child in a hospital here and both of them were discharged on Saturday. The woman was pregnant when she tested COVID-19 positive. She was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital here on May 11. She delivered a baby during her stay in the hospital.

She thanked the staff of the hospital for her recovery. "I was admitted here on May 11 because I was found COVID-19 positive. The next day I gave birth to my child. The hospital staff took great care of me and we both are going home today," she said.

The hospital staff performed `arti' of the woman, her husband and the child during a farewell. Officials said 176 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged in Indore on Saturday.

They said 120 patients were discharged in Aurobindo Hospital, 35 in Index Hospital, 15 in Choithram Hospital and six in Water Lily COVID Care Centre. A total of 1,951 patients have been cured and discharged in Indore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles...

When you look at Virat, you're thinking male model: Ian Gould

Umpire Ian Gould has praised Virat Kohlis fitness levels, saying that the Indian skipper can easily resemble a male model. Gould also said that Kohli has a great cricketing brain and he can talk about the sport for hours.Hes a funny man. Ye...

'I can't breathe' protests heat up as curfews imposed in several U.S. cities

Civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt ...

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. Chief Minister K Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020