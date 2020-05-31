Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford University vaccine is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

PTI | London | Updated: 31-05-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 08:40 IST
Oxford University vaccine is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

An Indian-origin scientist, who is part of a team of Oxford University professionals on a project to find a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, says she feels honoured to be a part of a humanitarian cause, with the world's hopes attached to the outcome. Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute where Phase II and III of human trials of the vaccine named ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 are being conducted as a possible tool to fight the deadly virus.

The 34-year-old's role as a Quality Assurance Manager means it is her task to ensure all levels of compliance are met before the vaccine could progress to the trial stage. “We are all hoping that it works in the next stage; the whole world is looking to this vaccine,” said Datta.

“It's like a humanitarian cause to be a part of this project. We are a non-profit organisation, putting in extra hours everyday just to make this vaccine successful, so that human lives can be saved. It is a massive team effort and everyone has worked around the clock towards its success. I feel honoured to be a part of this project,” she said. While her own “close knit” team of 25 experts on the production side of the vaccine is extremely gender balanced, Datta is keen to encourage young girls in India to challenge a perceived male dominance in the field of bioscience.

“If you are motivated and up for a challenge, then this is your field. Nowadays, biotech and pharma are getting an equal male-female ratio so there are lots of opportunities,” she said. “The scientific field is not highly paid, so you have to get rid of your materialistic desires if you want to be successful in this field. But if your motivation is really high and you are up for the struggle, then this is a very rewarding area of work. There is lots of recognition for your hard work because at the end of the day you are improving human lives,” she says, as a message for young girls considering a career in bioscience.

Datta, who studied engineering and biotechnology in Kolkata, was drawn to biology and mathematics in childhood. She went on to study computer science and even worked as an Associate Software Engineer with Accenture in India but was pulled back to biotech because of its “evolving and inventive” potential. “My childhood friend was studying in Nottingham, who inspired me, and the UK is known for equal rights, women rights. So, I chose to do my Masters in biotech from the University of Leeds,” she recalls.

“It has been a real struggle – leaving India and coming here. My mother wasn't too happy about her only child moving countries to study. But my father has always been ambitious for me and said I should chase my dreams and not compromise,” she said. During this time, Datta balanced shifts at the supermarket and pizza restaurants with her laboratory experiments in order to cover living costs. After her degree, came more hardships in the form of a job hunt, which proved extremely challenging and involved drafting hundreds of applications a day.

She recalls, “I remember I would finish my lab project and quickly run to Tesco to do evening shifts from 6.30pm to midnight. And, by the time I would get home, I didn't even have time to eat, I would just fall asleep. I would sleep only three hours a day. “Getting a job wasn't easy without industry experience. Many of my peers went the PhD route but I wanted to be in the industry. A lot of my friends gave up and returned to India. But I refused to give up,” she said.

Her persistence paid off when she got a job at pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline as an R&D scientist developing inhalers. Her hard work and diligence saw her move up the ranks quickly until her current job at Oxford University about a year ago, where she finds herself a part of one of the world's most-talked-about vaccine projects. “I have to make sure that all our departments are compliant, everyone is trained in whatever they are doing and following all standard operating procedures (SOPs). Particularly in this project, my contribution was to check that everything is compliant, SOPs are followed, no mistakes were made,” she explains.

But working through the lockdown as a key worker on the frontlines of the pandemic meant her parents back in Kolkata being constantly worried for her safety. “My parents were really worried and paranoid about me going in to work during this crisis. But I had to help my team. Everyone is under stress, given the pandemic, and we supported each other through this crisis period. Whenever someone was struggling, there were people around to help,” she said.

While she manages to stay in touch with family and friends back in India through regular WhatsApp calls, Datta is hoping she can be with her parents for her annual Christmas trip by the end of the year. “We have never seen a pandemic like this in our lives. We used to read in history but never imagined that in the 21st century we will actually see such a pandemic which will mean we have to be locked in our houses for months. The main focus is to bring human life back to normal and to save lives,” she said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 2.44 lakh migrant workers have returned to C'garh: Govt

An estimated 2.45 lakh migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to their home states so far, a state government official said on Sunday. While 76,772 of them ret...

HSBC appoints Indian-origin strategy expert in UK

London-headquartered HSBC has appointed an Indian-origin strategy expert to chart the banks growth plans in a post-pandemic scenario. According to The Sunday Times, Chira Barua has joined the bank as Group Head of Strategy and will assess w...

States' transmission charges key: Gadkari on MSME solar parks

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the entry of MSMEs in the solar park sector was a good idea but would only be viable if state governments reduce transmission charges. He was speaking through video conferencing to members of the ...

Lockdown extended in containment zones in Bihar till June 30

Bihar on Sunday extended its lockdown till June 30 after the Centre issued guidelines yesterday for a phased unlocking of the coronavirus-induced lockdown with a slew of relaxations outside containment zones.Bihars Home department order rea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020