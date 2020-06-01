Left Menu
UK is following scientific advice on cautious lockdown easing, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:26 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The British government is following scientific advice in cautiously easing the coronavirus lockdown, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday, after criticism from some prominent epidemiologists.

"Of course scientific advice does differ but I think the key point is what is the overall view from SAGE?" Sharma told BBC TV.

"The overall view from SAGE - the scientific advisory group on emergencies which advises the government - their overall view is that we must do this cautiously and that is precisely what we are doing," Sharma said, adding that if people obeyed the rules there was a good likelihood that R0 would not go above 1.

