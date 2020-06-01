Left Menu
Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:31 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@NikolPashinyan)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, speaking during a Facebook live video.

"I didn't have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline", said Pashinyan, adding that his whole family was infected.

Armenia, with a population of 3 million, had registered 9,402 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday and 139 deaths.

