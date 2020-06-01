Senior ICMR scientist who came from Mumbai to Delhi tests positive for COVID-19
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:49 IST
A senior scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) who came from Mumbai to Delhi two weeks ago has tested positive for coronavirus, ICMR officials told ANI on Monday.
According to the officials, the scientist who works at the National Institute For Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai had come to the national capital to attend a meeting at the ICMR headquarters.
Contact tracing has been initiated and sanitation of the ICMR building has started, officials said. (ANI)
