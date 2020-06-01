Chandigarh's COVID-19 count rises to 294

With one more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Monday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory has climbed to 294, the health department said. "One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the total number of cases to 294," the Health Department stated.

Among 294 COVID-19 cases, 90 cases are active in Chandigarh. According to the official data, while 200 people have been cured of the virus, four persons have succumbed to the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)