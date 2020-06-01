Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's coronavirus infections overtake France amid criticism of lockdown

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:46 IST
India's coronavirus infections overtake France amid criticism of lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's cases of coronavirus crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become seventh highest in the world, as the government eases back on most curbs after a two-month-long lockdown that left millions without work.

With a record 8,392 new cases over the previous day, India is now behind the United States, Brazil, Russia, Britain, Spain, and Italy, according to a Reuters tally. Criticism has grown in recent days that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden lockdown of 1.3 billion Indians in March has failed to halt the spread of the disease while destroying the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on daily wages.

Community transmission is well underway among the population, a team of independent experts said, adding this would only get worse as public transport opens. On Monday, thousands of people were packing into 200 new trains that resumed services across the country, most of them migrant workers and their families leaving metropolises such as Delhi and Mumbai for their homes in the interior.

"Had the migrant persons been allowed to go home at the beginning of the epidemic when the disease spread was very low, the current situation could have been avoided," the Indian Public Health Association, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and the Indian Association of Epidemiologists said in a joint statement. "The returning migrants are now taking infection to each and every corner of the country; mostly to rural and semi-urban areas, in districts with relatively weak public health systems," the experts said.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 stood at 5,394, still small compared to other countries with similar caseloads, which the government says was partly because the lockdown had helped avoid an exponential rise in cases, giving hospitals space to treat patients. Still, there are concerns that if the infections keep rising especially in Delhi and Mumbai, the health system would be stretched.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the sealing of the city's borders to stop people from around the country flocking to its hospitals for a week. The city has 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients but will run out of them quickly if people came from around the country for treatment, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uday Kotak takes over as CII president

Veteran banker Uday Kotak has assumed&#160;office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry CII for 2020-21, the chamber said on Wednesday.&#160; Kotak, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, takes over f...

After 242 trains, Shramik Specials end run from Capital; no new demand from Delhi govt: Officials

With no new demand for more Shramik Specials from the Delhi government, the operation of such trains from the capital city has ended, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the trains will be run again if there is any fresh request. There...

GVK Group cuts salaries up to 30 pc from May amid coronavirus pandemic

GVK Group has slashed salaries of its staff across companies by up to 30 per cent from May amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly impacted markets and businesses due to a total shutdown of nearly two months, a source said on...

COVID-19 will reset state's role in British economy, major investor says

The coronavirus pandemic will reset the balance between private companies and the state in Britain and could in time produce a more productive economy, according to the man leading a 15 billion pound 19 billion drive to support smaller firm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020