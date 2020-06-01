Nigeria: NCDC Team visits in Kano on COVID-19 prevention and control
We continue to engage with traditional leaders who have a critical role in providing the right guidance to citizens on COVID-19.Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:52 IST
Yesterday, the NCDC Team paid an advocacy visit to the Eze Ndi Igbo in Kano on COVID-19 prevention & control in the state.
We continue to engage with traditional leaders who have a critical role in providing the right guidance to citizens on COVID-19.
(With Inputs from APO)