Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African shoppers stock up on booze as sales resume

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:58 IST
South African shoppers stock up on booze as sales resume

South African shoppers filled trolleys with cases of beer and cider and bottles of whiskey and wine on Monday as the government eased the coronavirus lockdown to allow the sale of alcohol to resume after a nine-week ban. South Africa, which has one of the highest rates of alcohol consumption per capita in the world, banned the sale of liquor in late March to ease hospital workloads and prevent a rise in domestic violence related to alcohol abuse during lockdown.

Under looser restrictions, alcohol will be sold for home consumption from Mondays to Thursdays, a welcome relief for an industry on its knees due to the ban. "There is a significant amount of profit lost, we were losing turnover every day," Jimmy Constantinou, who has been managing a liquor store in Johannesburg's Alexandra township for six years, told Reuters inside the busy store.

"It's obviously good that we're open again but in terms of business it's going to take a while to get there." An estimated 117,600 jobs have been lost in the industry, with 13% of the craft beer sector in the process of shutting, while the wine industry was in severe distress, said Rico Basson, chief executive of Vinpro, a wine industry body.

A few kilometres from the township, more than 100 people snaked around the parking lot of Makro Liquor, owned by Massmart , with bottle store owners loading cases of beer and cider onto pick-up trunks. Software developer Teboho Mofokeng waited in the queue for more than two hours for his six bottles of whiskey, saying his alcohol stock ran out during lockdown.

"I've been without liquor for some time now," he said. "I'm over-excited and relieved." Retailers like Pick n Pay and Shoprite's Checkers supermarket chain, had allowed customers to place pre-orders online for delivery from Monday.

Some retailers placed limits on purchases, with Checkers limiting online orders to 120 litres per order. Online alcohol stores and delivery apps were dealing with high volumes of orders after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement to further reopen the economy.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to vote on July 1 if Putin can be president till 2036

Russia will hold a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms on July 1, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, setting the stage for a delayed ballot that could extend his rule until 2036. Putin postponed the original vote, which had been...

Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand

Coal Indias sales fell 23.3 in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to ...

Moody's, Fitch and S&P trying to destabilise India's economy as part of 'Chinese conspiracy': BJP MP

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action against global rating agencies Moodys, Fitch and SP, alleging that they are trying to destabilise Indias economy as part of a Chinese conspiracy. Though ...

Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Satpal Maharaj, his wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020