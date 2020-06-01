Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook, Red Cross launch 'AfricaTogether' campaign to vigilance against Covid-19

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live on the 4th June in English and hosted by the Nigerian popular actor and comedian Basketmouth and in French on the 5th June by the renowned media personality Claudy Siar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:34 IST
Facebook, Red Cross launch 'AfricaTogether' campaign to vigilance against Covid-19
This event is one of the many ways that Facebook and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are both contributing to the fight against Covid-19 across the continent. Image Credit: Twitter(@reliefweb)

Facebook and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are partnering to launch #AfricaTogether – a digital campaign and two-day festival on June 4th and 5th featuring artists from across Africa to encourage continued vigilance against Covid-19.

With more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed on the continent and containment measures easing in many countries, #AfricaTogether combines musical and comedy performances with information from Covid-19 first responders and fact-checkers from across Africa.

#AfricaTogether will include a festival with performances by artists such as Aramide, Ayo, Femi Kuti, Ferre Gola, Salatiel, Serge Beynaud, Patoranking, Youssou N'dour amongst many others, as well as a digital awareness campaign with prevention messages developed with Red Cross and Red Crescent health experts and targeting simultaneously Facebook users in 48 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live on the 4th June in English and hosted by the Nigerian popular actor and comedian Basketmouth and in French on the 5th June by the renowned media personality Claudy Siar. To watch the live shows, viewers can tune in to the Facebook Africa page and Red Cross and Red Crescent Facebook pages. To register and learn more about the artist lineup and how to tune in, please visit the Facebook event pages in English and in French.

Commenting, Mamadou Sow, a long-serving member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said, "The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis in that it can affect us all, and ignores borders, ethnicities, and religions. African communities so far have responded quickly, but the risk remains very real. If we all do our part, we will beat Covid-19. Music is a powerful uniting force and we hope that the #AfricaTogether festival will bring renewed hope and action against this dangerous disease."

Adding her voice to the initiative, Jocelyne Muhutu-Rémy, Facebook's Strategic Media Partnerships Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa said: "The spike in the use of online tools during the Covid-19 pandemic shows the social usefulness of digital platforms in difficult times. We are seeing many incredible initiatives from artists bringing their communities together on Facebook Live. The #AfricaTogether campaign will enable people to learn more about fighting Covid-19 while enjoying entertainment from their favourite African performers. We will be spreading joy in a way that doesn't spread the disease."

This event is one of the many ways that Facebook and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are both contributing to the fight against Covid-19 across the continent.

Facebook continues to work with governments across Sub-Saharan Africa, including partnering with organizations like health agencies and NGOs who are actively using its platforms to share accurate information about the situation and launching Covid-19 Information Centers in more than 40 countries, which provides real-time updates from health authorities and helpful articles, videos and posts about social distancing and preventing the spread of the virus.

With a network of more than 1.5 million volunteers and staff across the continent, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are on the frontlines of combating Covid-19 in communities through information campaigns, providing soap and access to clean water, and supporting health care facilities and workers with training, equipment, and supplies. In parts of Africa, Covid-19 is another layer of the crisis on top of conflict, violence, or climate disasters.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro anticipates lower gross margins in short-term amid COVID-19 pandemic

IT major Wipro anticipates a decrease in its gross margins in the short-term due to lower demand for IT products and delay in customers purchasing decisions, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as per a regulatory filing. The Beng...

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...

4 children of family drown while bathing in pond in Odisha

Four children of a family drowned while bathing in a pond in Odishas Dhenkanal district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the four children, who were cousins, had gone to bathe in the pond in Gobindpur Barabanka Sahi villag...

Albania reopens land borders, but mass gatherings still banned

Albania reopened its land borders and let people move around freely on Monday after 79 days of coronavirus curbs, but will still ban mass activities until June 23.Despite a spike in daily infections last week, the situation was stable, a he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020