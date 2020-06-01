Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for coronavirus

Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for coronavirusReuters | Yerevan | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:47 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that members of his family were also infected.
"I didn't have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline," Pashinyan said during a Facebook live video. Armenia, which has a population of 3 million, had registered 9,492 confirmed coronavirus cases and 139 deaths as of Monday.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said later on Monday that the country will resume international flights in mid-July to support the domestic tourism industry.
