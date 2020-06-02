Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO to support DR Congo as Ebola resurfaces in the northwest

Congolese health authorities identified six people in the city of Mbandaka, in Équateur province, five of whom have died.

UN | Updated: 02-06-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 06:59 IST
WHO to support DR Congo as Ebola resurfaces in the northwest
“WHO will continue supporting DRC in tackling Ebola, as well as responding to COVID-19 and the world’s largest measles outbreak”, said Tedros, speaking during his latest virtual update on the global crisis. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAFRO)

The World Health Organization (WHO) will assist the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as it confronts a new Ebola outbreak in the northwest amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and other challenges, agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Congolese health authorities identified six people in the city of Mbandaka, in Équateur province, five of whom have died. They were confirmed to have the disease following laboratory testing.

The announcement on Monday comes as the DRC continues to fight an Ebola outbreak in the east which is in the process of ending, although hopes were dashed last month that it would finally peter out.

"WHO will continue supporting DRC in tackling Ebola, as well as responding to COVID-19 and the world's largest measles outbreak", said Tedros, speaking during his latest virtual update on the global crisis.

11th Ebola outbreak

The Ebola outbreak in Mbandaka marks the DRC's eleventh face-off with the deadly disease, which was first discovered in the country in 1976 and is now endemic.

The city also had a short outbreak from May to July 2018 in which 33 people died.

The five latest Ebola victims, who included a 15-year-old girl, died between 18 – 30 May, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported.

Their deaths were only attributed to Ebola on Sunday following confirmation.

Four other people who have contracted the virus - all of whom are contacts of the deceased - are receiving treatment.

"UNICEF is working alongside the Government of DRC and all partners in the response to the Ebola epidemic by providing essential equipment, deploying community mobilizers, providing water and sanitation services, supporting orphans and other affected children", said Edouard Beigbeder, the agency's Representative in the country.

"In the ongoing outbreak in Eastern DRC, more children, proportionately, are being affected than in any previous Ebola outbreak, so we must ensure that preventing infection among children is central to the response in Équateur."

New outbreaks expected

The World Health Organization (WHO) explained that new outbreaks of Ebola are expected in the DRC given the existence of the virus in animal reservoirs in many parts of the country.

The UN agency is already on the ground in Mbandaka supporting response, while contact tracing is underway, with an additional 25 staff expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Although the new outbreak represents a challenge, WHO and its partners are up to the task, said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director for Africa.

Over the past two years, they have worked to strengthen national capacity for Ebola response.

"To reinforce local leadership, WHO plans to send a team to support scaling up the response. Given the proximity of this new outbreak to busy transport routes and vulnerable neighbouring countries we must act quickly", said Dr Moeti.

Countdown in east underway

Meanwhile, WHO reported that the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC is in its final phases.

On May 14, authorities began a 42-day countdown to declare its end.

The outbreak began in August 2018 and has claimed more than 2,000 lives, while more than 1,000 people have survived the disease.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd have been offered the New Zealand central contract for the first time while Rachel Priest has been axed from the list. New Zealand Cricket NZC on Monday announced a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season. Bernadine...

Astronomers capture a pulsar 'Powering Up'

A Monash-University-led collaboration has, for the first time, observed the full 12-day process of material spiralling into a distant neutron star, triggering an X-Ray outburst thousands of times brighter than our Sun. The research, led by ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally

Asian stocks eked out gains on Tuesday as investors focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about Sino-U.S. relations and the depth of economic damage. Hampering broader global risk appetite, ho...

Fresh trouble as New York imposes curfew amid Floyd protests

New York City imposed a late-night curfew Monday as officials tried, unsuccessfully, to prevent another night of destruction amid protests over George Floyds death. With an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, New York joined other cities around the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020